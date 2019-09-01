Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Wells Memorial United Methodist Church
Maude Lerita Williams Ballou


1925 - 2019
Maude Lerita Williams Ballou Obituary
Maude Lerita Williams Ballou

Jackson - Maude Lerita Williams Ballou (1925-2019) was born in Fairhope, Alabama to Mary and Rev. Hillary Parker Williams. She was a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a BS degree in business.

Maude was a loving mother, secretary, educator and civil rights activist who helped launch the iconic Montgomery Bus Boycott with Dr. Martin Luther King, junior as his first personal secretary. Numerous historic civil rights era documents and letters bear her initials and signature in behalf of Dr. King.

She often referred to herself as a "southern belle" and loved the finer things in life.

But more importantly, she was a devout Christian who lived by the word of the Bible. She loved her family.

She took pride in mentoring young people; keeping them on the straight and narrow and picking them up when they fell in life. So many of her students came back to her over the years to thank her for being there for them and credit her with their success.

Maude Ballou is survived by her children, Joyce Ballou, Leonard Ballou, jr (Nipaporn), Howard Ballou (Deborah) and Vicki Ballou Watts (the late Claude Watts) and 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and former husband, Leonard Ballou, Sr.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wells Memorial United Methodist Church with burial following in Jessamine Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland and will resume at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

In memory of Maude Williams Ballou, make donations to: Foundation for MS History, P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS 39205. http://www.mshistory.net/
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 1, 2019
