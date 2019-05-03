Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Apostolic United Pentecostal Church
124 Bankhead Lane
Crystal Springs, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First Apostolic United Pentecostal Church
Maudie H. Cupstid


Maudie H. Cupstid Obituary
Maudie H. Cupstid

Jackson - Maudie Hudson Cupstid, 92, went home to Heaven on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Visitation will be 12:00-2:00pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the First Apostolic United Pentecostal Church, 124 Bankhead Lane in Crystal Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the church with interment in the Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Survivors include sons, Ronnie Cupstid (Teresa), Ken Cupstid (Nancy), and Billy Cupstid (Ola); 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Howley Cupstid; sisters, Odell Cliburn, Lena Warren and Birdie Cupstid; and brothers, Ernie, Roy, and Willie Hudson.

Please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com to sign online guest register.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 3, 2019
