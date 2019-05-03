|
Maudie H. Cupstid
Jackson - Maudie Hudson Cupstid, 92, went home to Heaven on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Visitation will be 12:00-2:00pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the First Apostolic United Pentecostal Church, 124 Bankhead Lane in Crystal Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the church with interment in the Crystal Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Ronnie Cupstid (Teresa), Ken Cupstid (Nancy), and Billy Cupstid (Ola); 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Howley Cupstid; sisters, Odell Cliburn, Lena Warren and Birdie Cupstid; and brothers, Ernie, Roy, and Willie Hudson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 3, 2019