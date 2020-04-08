|
|
Maurice Williams
Ridgeland - Maurice Williams, 88, passed away at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Maurice was born in Benton, MS on September 7, 1931. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1949 and married James Williams on January 11, 1952. She retired as Food Service Supervisor for Madison County Schools in 1993 after 25 years of service.
She was preceded in death by: husband, James Williams, parents, Charlie and Laura Warren; sisters, Helen Casaver, Polly Brooks, and Charlene Chamblee.
She was a member of First Ridgeland Baptist Church and would say "My Church was my life. Absent from the body, present with The Lord."
Survivors include: children, Margaret Roberts (Charles), Nola Reddoch (Sonny), Jamie Ables (Larry), John Williams, and Laura Little (Stan); brother, Charles Warren; sister, Dot Griffin; grandchildren, Cheryl Ellis (Dave), Tim Roberts (Taylor), Brian Reddoch( Stacie), Casey Reddoch (Heather), Colt Ables (Sarah), and Sara Triplett (Dave); and 9 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service for family will be held on Saturday, April 11 at the Gilbert Family Cemetery. A Memorial Service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to First Ridgeland Baptist Church.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020