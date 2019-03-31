Services
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
(662) 834-2607
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS
View Map
1923 - 2019
Lexington - .Ellen Maurine Runnels Shows, 95, of Lexington, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born September 25, 1923, to the late Alonzo and Ola (Jones) Runnels of Magee, MS. With a servant's heart, she worked as a registered nurse for over 45 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joe Tillson Shows; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Shows; son, Michael Tillson Shows; sister, Bonnie Patterson; brothers, Fred Runnels, Charles Runnels and Harold Runnels. She is survived by her daughter, Jo Ellen (David) Shirley; sons, Ronnie (Vickie) Shows and Tim (Denise) Shows; daughter-in-law Lila Shows; sisters Eloise Thompson, Linda (Ronnie) Brown, and Ann (Billy) Welch; brother George (Pat) Runnels; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 10:00 on Monday, April 1, at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS with services to follow at 11:00. Burial will be at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville, MS at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First Baptist Church of Lexington, P.O. Box 237, Lexington, MS, 39095.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019
