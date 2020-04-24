Services
Jordan Funeral Home
845 Highway 12 E
Kosciusko, MS 39090
(662) 289-5521
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Parkway Cemetery
Kosciusko, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis G. Dickerson


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis G. Dickerson Obituary
Mavis G. Dickerson

Jackson - Mavis G. Dickerson, 93, passed away April 23, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Rev. Barry Corbett will officiate. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph L. Dickerson of Jackson; daughter, Leanne D. Ford and husband, Cecil of Ridgeland; granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Fournet of Ridgeland; sister, Virginia G. Dickerson of Jackson; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Lee and Hattie Goss Greer; and sisters, Sadie G. Craft and Jewel G. Dickerson.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -