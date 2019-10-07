|
Max Edward Gill
Brandon - Max Edward Gill, 68, joined his Heavenly Father on Friday, October 4, 2019. Visitation will be 12 Noon - 2 PM Tuesday at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie, MS with the service following at 2 PM. Interment will be in Shiloh UMC Cemetery.
Max was born in Mobile, AL on December 30, 1950, to the late Eddie Ray Gill and Mary Jones Gill. He joined the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years. He has served on the Pearl Police Department for 21 years as a Lieutenant. Max had the utmost and highest respect for those he worked and served with.
Max was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and he was a loving husband, father, and a hard working farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Martha Rhodes Gill; children, Anna Gill and John Jason Gill; other survivors include, Caroline Haskins, Bridgette Stokley, and Marty Howell.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019