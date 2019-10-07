Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Pelahatchie, MS
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Pelahatchie, MS
More Obituaries for Max Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Edward Gill


1950 - 2019
Max Edward Gill Obituary
Max Edward Gill

Brandon - Max Edward Gill, 68, joined his Heavenly Father on Friday, October 4, 2019. Visitation will be 12 Noon - 2 PM Tuesday at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie, MS with the service following at 2 PM. Interment will be in Shiloh UMC Cemetery.

Max was born in Mobile, AL on December 30, 1950, to the late Eddie Ray Gill and Mary Jones Gill. He joined the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years. He has served on the Pearl Police Department for 21 years as a Lieutenant. Max had the utmost and highest respect for those he worked and served with.

Max was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and he was a loving husband, father, and a hard working farmer.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Martha Rhodes Gill; children, Anna Gill and John Jason Gill; other survivors include, Caroline Haskins, Bridgette Stokley, and Marty Howell.

Memorials may be made in his honor to Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019
