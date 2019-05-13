Rev. Max Jones



Rev. Max Jones, 87, was born July 17, 1931 in Walnut Grove Community in Leake Co. MS; he went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation is 6:00pm-8:00pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Funeral services are 12 noon Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Parkside Baptist Church in Byram with a one hour visitation at 11am prior to the funeral service.



Bro. Max was preceded in death by his parents, Tracy and Tressie Jones, his wife, Rose Ann Jones, his brother Leroy Jones, and a sister Esther Cooper.



He was a graduate of Walnut Grove High School, Mississippi College and New Orleans Seminary. He served our country in the Army as a Medic during the Korean Conflict, while stationed at Fort Jackson.



Bro. Max began his ministry in the Lord's work in February 1956. He has been God's hands and feet wherever God sent him, preaching and ministering to over 500 churches in the last 63 years. Our beloved father, grandfather, prayer warrior, and Gods faithful servant will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.



He leaves behind his children; Becky Sanders and husband John, Barbara White and husband Chris and Renez Lantrip, his grandchildren; Kristy Sanders, Charity Long and husband Justin, Michelle Wallace and husband Tony, Jordan Knight, April Pevey and husband Wesley, Jeremy Breland and wife Holly, Mathew Lantrip and Kaci Lantrip. Great-grandchildren; Ashton Jenkins, Tanner McMillan, Madisyn Long, Allie Wallace, Braydon Wallace, Marley Knight, Hayden Gibbs, Taylor Mason, Charlie Breland, Michael Pevey, Star Pevey, Shelby Breland, BrantleyLantrip, Hunner Lantrip and Remi Lantrip, great-great grandchildren Karson Myers and Raelynn Reynolds.



Donations can be made to The Baptist Children's Village 114 Marketridge Dr. Ridgeland, MS 39157



Published in Clarion Ledger on May 13, 2019