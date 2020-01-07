|
|
Maxene Smith Paschal
Jackson, Ms - Maxene Smith Paschal, 91, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
A committal service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Maxene was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Paschal, Sr. in July of 1975.
She is survived by her children, Kim Pride and Joseph Paschal; grandchildren, Matthew Pride, Shelby Myers, Jared Pride, Abigail Hamilton, Michael Pride, and SSgt Jacob Pride USAF; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020