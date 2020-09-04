Maxine DouglasAnding - Maxine Smith Douglas was born January 26, 1934 in Benton , MS to George W. and Rebecca Lida Smith. Maxine accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age. She transitioned to her heavenly home on September 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Edward Douglas) and siblings; three sisters; Nadine Rozier, Helen Gordan, Linda Smith, one brother; Robert (Sonny) Smith;She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Brenda (Glenn) Martin, Sue Hughes, Renee (Jimmy) Ward, and Mary (Tommy) Hancock; grandchildren; Ashley Saxton, Melinda Martin, Angela Russell, Jordan (Kim) Ward, Mary Kate (Taylor) Ward, Lily Kate Saxton, Heidi Guttery, Robin Coleman, Meagan Moore, and Joey Hancock. Great grandchildren A.J. Saxton, Tyson Saxton, Madison Russell, Madilyn Russell, Naomi Case, David Lee Faulk, and Wyatt Guttery; sisters; Sarah (Butch) Smith, Katie Cotterman; brothers; Billy Smith, Harold Smith, Don (Linda) Smith, Jimmy (Wanda) Douglas, Vivian (Margaret) Douglas and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends she loved deeply.Ask anyone that ate at her table and you will hear a resounding "she was the best cook ever." She shared this gift with others by cooking numerous meals during her lifetime.Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm at her residence. Graveside service at 3:00 pm at Concord Cemetery.Officiated by Stricklin-King Funeral Home.