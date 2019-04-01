|
Maxine Flynt
Jackson - Maxine Flynt, age 80, a longtime resident of Jackson, died March 31, 2019 in Denver, CO.
Mrs. Flynt was born in Eldorado, AR, and spent most of her life in Laurel and Jackson, where she worked for more than 30 years as a beloved caregiver to children and senior adults. She dedicated her life to raising children in a loving environment, and felt blessed to care for her older grandson in her daycare center. At age 70, recovering from hip surgery, she chose to spend her birthday with her younger grandson in Disneyland.
She was a devoted member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, were the friendships she made were a highlight of her life. Her faith in God was the most important thing in her life.
Last October, she moved to Denver to be near her younger daughter. She made many new friends there, and was a spark of joy in her new assisted living community. An amazing cook, what she missed most about assisted living was not being able to bake her wonderful treats for friends who were sick.
She is survived by two daughters, Amy Arensberg and Lisa Jordan, two grandchildren, Jack Blumenthal and Danny Arensberg, a sister, Dorothy Sullivan, and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Leon Latrell Flynt Jr.
A memorial in her honor will be held in Denver. An additional service may be held in Jackson at a later date. In lieu of flowers, denotations can be made to Operation Shoestring at operationshoestring.org
This charity fits with her life's work of caring for children while their parents work, providing them and their families with resources to succeed as individuals and part of the community.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019