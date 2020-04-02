|
|
Maxine L. Thigpen
Jackson - Maxine Lorraine Thigpen was born in Crystal Springs, Mississippi on November 6, 1930 to Frank Thigpen Jr. and Nina Wilson Thigpen. She was the youngest of their six children.
Maxine attended elementary school in Crystal Springs and Junior High/High School in Jackson, MS. She enjoyed playing basketball in High School. Upon high school graduation, Maxine attended Jackson College (now known as Jackson State University). After she graduated, she went to Indiana University and earned a masters degree.
Maxine's teaching career began in Crystal Springs. She worked as a PE Teacher and coached basketball at Crystal Springs Negro High School. A few years later, Maxine moved to Greenwood, Mississippi and continued to teach physical education. While she was working in Greenwood, she met Lucious Evans. Maxine married Lucious and they had one son, Jacques Evans. Eventually, Maxine and Lucious divorced.
Maxine and Jaques moved to Bradenton, Florida. Maxine worked at Manatee High School. She was a PE Teacher and managed to find time between working and raising Jacques to earn a second master degree from the University of South Florida. She even enrolled in a doctorate program at the University of South Florida. Maxine's career continued to flourish at Manatee High. She became the Dean of the school and eventually retired from Manatee High School. After retirement, she moved back to Crystal Springs, MS and later settled into her final home in Byram, Mississippi.
Maxine was proceeded in death by her father, Frank Thigpen, Jr., her mother, Nina Wilson Thigpen and her brothers: Edward, Wallace, Wilson and Ellis Thigpen. She is survived by her loving son, Jacques G. Evans, her sister Eliza Royal, her dedicated niece, LaVerne Thigpen, Her dedicated nephews, Dwayne and Ellis Jr. Thigpen and a host of other caring nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel, 19068 Highway 51, Hazlehurst, MS 39083
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020