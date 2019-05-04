Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Ramsey


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine Ramsey Obituary
Maxine Ramsey

Florence - Shirley "Maxine" Box Ramsey ,81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home in Florence, MS. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, May 4th from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, May 5th from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. Internment will follow in the Garden of Memories.

Mrs. Ramsey was born January 20, 1938 in Morton, MS to Irvin and Nell Box. She retired as a Manager with Sunbeam Bakery after 28 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb when it came to growing flowers and vegetables.

Along with her parents, Mrs. Ramsey is also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Allen L. Ramsey of Florence; two children, Brenda (Jim) Rawson and Dewayne (Jamie) Tucker; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Shane) Keyes, Joshua Jones, Tal Tucker, and Tyler Tucker; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Keyes, Kayleigh Keyes, and Ellery Jones; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Chapel
Download Now