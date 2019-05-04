Maxine Ramsey



Florence - Shirley "Maxine" Box Ramsey ,81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home in Florence, MS. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, May 4th from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, May 5th from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. Internment will follow in the Garden of Memories.



Mrs. Ramsey was born January 20, 1938 in Morton, MS to Irvin and Nell Box. She retired as a Manager with Sunbeam Bakery after 28 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb when it came to growing flowers and vegetables.



Along with her parents, Mrs. Ramsey is also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Allen L. Ramsey of Florence; two children, Brenda (Jim) Rawson and Dewayne (Jamie) Tucker; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Shane) Keyes, Joshua Jones, Tal Tucker, and Tyler Tucker; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Keyes, Kayleigh Keyes, and Ellery Jones; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



