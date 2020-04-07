|
|
Maxine Rice Taylor
DECEMBER 25, 1928 - APRIL 4, 2020
Maxine Rice Taylor passed away April 4, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family at the home of her daughter Remona in Carmel, IN. Maxine was a Christmas baby, born on December 25, 1928 in Harrisville, MS to Blanche and Millard Rice. Maxine graduated from Harrisville High School.
Maxine married the love of her life, Percy Taylor, on June 11, 1949. They had 2 children, Henry Percy Taylor Jr. (Dale) and Remona Taylor Cowser (Greg). She enjoyed working at Mississippi Valley Gas and had great memories there.
She was a great cook and shared her gifts of cooking with everyone. She was a devout member of Marvin United Methodist Church in Florence, MS. She served on many committees and enjoyed helping others. She always remained Christlike and instilled in all of us her virtues, which have made each member of her family successful.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband; and her brothers, R. C. Rice and Roy Rice.
Maxine has had many names beside Maxine: Mom, Momma, Honey, Memaw, sister and friend. She is survived by her children; her sister Myrna Hammack; her grandchildren Wendi Shearer (Jason), Jared Taylor (Mirela), Allyson Penton (Roy) and Lauren Taylor. She loved each of her great grandchildren: Alan, Jake, Jayde, Jace, Alex, Tyler, Collen, Jaxson and Alivia.
Due to the circumstances that we are going through, there will be a graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Park for her family on April 14th. The family wishes that they could visit with all her friends to hear the stories and memories of how Maxine blessed their lives. We look forward to seeing everyone soon and hearing about their memories of this great lady. The family is asking that any memorials be made to Marvin United Methodist Church in Florence at 211 N Church Street Florence, Mississippi 39073.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020