Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
For more information about
Maxine Chance
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Chance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Winn Chance


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Maxine Winn Chance Obituary
Maxine Winn Chance

Germantown, TN - Maxine Chance, age 90, formerly of Jackson Mississippi, passed away April 15, 2019,

Maxine is survived by her sons Bob (Paula) and Steve; grandchildren John (Dixie), Jennifer, David, Katie (Steven); and Courtney; great-grandchildren Madeline, John Michael, Price, Caroline and Camille.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, Merritt and son Mike.

Family will receive friends at 9:30am Saturday April 20, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home, with service to follow at 10:00am.

Fond memories can be shared at www.parkwayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now