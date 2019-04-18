|
|
Maxine Winn Chance
Germantown, TN - Maxine Chance, age 90, formerly of Jackson Mississippi, passed away April 15, 2019,
Maxine is survived by her sons Bob (Paula) and Steve; grandchildren John (Dixie), Jennifer, David, Katie (Steven); and Courtney; great-grandchildren Madeline, John Michael, Price, Caroline and Camille.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, Merritt and son Mike.
Family will receive friends at 9:30am Saturday April 20, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home, with service to follow at 10:00am.
Fond memories can be shared at www.parkwayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019