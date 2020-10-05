May Gannon Malone Allen
Madison, MS - May Gannon Malone Allen., 97, of Madison, Mississippi, died Saturday October 3, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. A private burial service for the immediate family will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
A native of Memphis, TN, Mrs. Allen had a predeceased identical twin, June, with whom she shared many exploits during their youth which she enjoyed sharing. Her family moved from Memphis to Dayton, OH and Danville, IL before settling in St. Louis, MO. After World War II, she met her husband, Robert Allen. They were married, in 1948, after his graduation from Washington University at St. Louis.
Her husband's work with the General Electric Company took them to numerous locations throughout the company before transferring to the Lamp Plant in Jackson in 1962. After his retirement, they were sent by the International Executive Service Corp to Indonesia, as well as enjoying numerous other travels throughout Europe, the Holy Land, and the Orient. She and her husband had a passion for golf, and played golf on many of their travels, including Rome, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, and Bali. She was a member of the 9-Holers Women's Golf bunch at the Colonial Country Club, where she had two hole in ones to her credit.
She was a former member of First Christian Church in Jackson and of Woodland Hills Baptist Church. At the time of her death she attended the Episcopal Chapel services at St. Catherine's Retirement Community in Madison.
Mrs. Allen is predeceased by her parents, Lesley and Gertrude Malone, and siblings Dorothy Prettyman, Thomas Malone, Mable Malone, William Malone, June Finley, Trudy Hobbs and Pat Malone. She is survived by her three sons and daughter-in-laws, Robert and Carrye Allen of Madison, David and Virginia Allen of Jackson and Thomas and Lisa Allen of Byram, as well as five grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Emily, Jonathan and Christopher, and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and William.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Vanlandingham, his staff, and the staff of St. Catherine's for their compassionate care.
