1/
May Gannon Malone Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share May's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May Gannon Malone Allen

Madison, MS - May Gannon Malone Allen., 97, of Madison, Mississippi, died Saturday October 3, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. A private burial service for the immediate family will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

A native of Memphis, TN, Mrs. Allen had a predeceased identical twin, June, with whom she shared many exploits during their youth which she enjoyed sharing. Her family moved from Memphis to Dayton, OH and Danville, IL before settling in St. Louis, MO. After World War II, she met her husband, Robert Allen. They were married, in 1948, after his graduation from Washington University at St. Louis.

Her husband's work with the General Electric Company took them to numerous locations throughout the company before transferring to the Lamp Plant in Jackson in 1962. After his retirement, they were sent by the International Executive Service Corp to Indonesia, as well as enjoying numerous other travels throughout Europe, the Holy Land, and the Orient. She and her husband had a passion for golf, and played golf on many of their travels, including Rome, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, and Bali. She was a member of the 9-Holers Women's Golf bunch at the Colonial Country Club, where she had two hole in ones to her credit.

She was a former member of First Christian Church in Jackson and of Woodland Hills Baptist Church. At the time of her death she attended the Episcopal Chapel services at St. Catherine's Retirement Community in Madison.

Mrs. Allen is predeceased by her parents, Lesley and Gertrude Malone, and siblings Dorothy Prettyman, Thomas Malone, Mable Malone, William Malone, June Finley, Trudy Hobbs and Pat Malone. She is survived by her three sons and daughter-in-laws, Robert and Carrye Allen of Madison, David and Virginia Allen of Jackson and Thomas and Lisa Allen of Byram, as well as five grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Emily, Jonathan and Christopher, and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and William.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Vanlandingham, his staff, and the staff of St. Catherine's for their compassionate care.

Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guest book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved