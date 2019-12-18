|
Megan Payne Mascagni
Flora - Megan Elizabeth Payne Mascagni, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, where she was surrounded by her loved ones at home in Flora, MS.
Megan was born on September 23, 1983 in Flowood, MS to John Thomas and Jennifer Jones Payne. She grew up in Jackson where she belonged to First Baptist Church. She accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age. Megan attended Jackson Academy where she graduated in 2002. Following high school, she attended Mississippi State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She then attended Holmes Community College where she obtained her nursing degree in 2007. She began her career in nursing at St. Dominic Hospital as an orthopedic nurse. Megan continued her career at Runnels & North Plastic Surgery Center. She had an incredible gift to bless others with her compassion and care as a nurse.
Megan met the love of her life, Carter Randall Mascagni, in the summer of 2006. They were later married on August 16, 2008. In 2012, they welcomed a daughter, Lila James Mascagni, who became the center of their world.
After her cancer diagnosis in 2015, Megan touched many lives because of her faith, strength, and positive outlook on life. Megan chose the verse James 1:12 to be her inspiration to face the challenge ahead. She was known for her love of others and the ability to bring people together. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, taking road trips especially to the beach and lake house, Mississippi State football, reading, live music, and cooking.
Megan was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Eilleen Downs and Bill Hitch Payne and maternal grandfather, James Mack Jones. She is survived by her husband, daughter, parents, brother, Daniel Thomas Payne (Kara), and grandmother, Aster Bunch Jones. She is also survived by her in-laws, Julius Randall and Vickie Havard Mascagni, Collin Monroe Mascagni (Mallory), and her nephew, Myers Randall Mascagni.
The family would like to express their gratitude for caregivers, friends, and community members for their acts of service and prayers. A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Pinelake Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Megan Mascagni to St. Dominic's Emergency Department Campaign https://www.stdom.com/give.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019