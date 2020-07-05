Melanie (Mel) Ash Mitchell BrownMadison - Melanie (Mel) Ash Mitchell Brown, 45, died Thursday, July, 2. 2020 at her home in Madison of ovarian cancer surrounded by her family and friendsA Celebration of Melanie's life be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Pinelake Baptist Church of Madison at 223 Old Jackson Road Madison MS.. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Tuesday at the church.Melanie was born on March 16, 1975 in Spokane, Washington. A graduate of Mississippi State University, Melanie married Brandon Brown in Columbus, MS on May 6, 2000. A longtime resident of Madison, she worked as Realtor with Kennedy and Company.Melanie cherished spending time with her family and especially enjoyed watching her children participate in their extra-curricular activities. She was a faithful member of Pinelake Baptist Church of Madison.She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Mitchell of Monroe, Georgia and Mr. and Mrs. John Chancey of Boynton Beach, Florida.Melanie is lovingly survived by her husband, Brandon Brown and their children Heath and Bella Brown all of Madison; her parents, Hank and Becky Gunter of Columbus, MS and Gawyn and Dawn Mitchell of Columbus, MS; her siblings, Angi Wilson (Harry) of Madison; IV Gunter of Columbus, MS; Allyson Lett (Cody) of Columbus, MS; Kathryn Phillips (Bob) of Columbus, MS; Nichole Rutherford of Columbus, MS; nieces and nephews, Ashton Wilson, Harrison Wilson, Ayden Mitchell, Harris Gunter Lilly Grace Gunter, Grey Gunter, Gunter Phillips, Blake Phillips, Beth Phillips, Bill Phillips, Brooke Hill, Will Burris, Dorsey Burris and Mary Katherine Smith.Memorials may be made in memory of Melanie to Madison Ridgeland Academy , 7601 Old Canton Road Madison, MS 39110 as a daily reminder for Health and Bella Brown of their loving mother.