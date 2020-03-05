|
|
Melanie Manning
Florence - Melanie Dickson Manning, 44, of Florence, MS went to her heavenly home on March 3, 2020. Visitation will be at Lakeshore Congregational Methodist Church in Byram, MS on Friday March 6, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakewood South Cemetery in Jackson, MS.
Melanie grew up in Jackson, MS before making her home in Florence, MS for the past 20 years. She was a member of Hickory Ridge Baptist Church in Florence. She enjoyed reading the Bible, studying God's Word, scrapbooking, and taking photos of her two favorite subjects, Mason and Parker Manning.
She was very well-liked and well-loved and will be greatly missed. She had a vast network of friends and family who all knew that they could always call Melanie for words of encouragement and prayer. She was a very loving mother of two boys and partner to her spouse.
Her favorite verse in the Bible is taken from Joshua 24:15 New International Version (NIV):
"But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. "But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord."
Melanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Dickson and Mr. and Mrs. James Steinwinder.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Manning and her sons, Mason and Parker Manning; her parents, Jeff Dickson and Jennifer Steinwinder Dickson; brother, Daniel (Nicole) Dickson; uncle, Phillip "Bubba" Steinwinder; nephew, Cash Dickson and niece, Stella Dickson; her father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Carol Manning; her sister-in-law, Brandy Manning and nephew, Grayson Manning; and many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Melanie had requested that donations be made to Lakeshore Church Youth Group, American Ex-Prisoners of War, The Little Lighthouse, March of Dimes, or Gideon Bibles be placed in her memory.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020