Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Melba Webb
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Clinton
Clinton, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Clinton
Clinton, MS
Melba Davis Webb Obituary
Melba Davis Webb

Clinton - Melba Davis Webb passed away on February 24, 2019 in Clinton, MS. Visitation will be held on March 1, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home and Saturday from 10 am to 11 am at First Baptist Church of Clinton. A funeral service will be held at 11 am with interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Melba was born in Water Valley, MS on December 6, 1951 to the late Elmer H. and Mae Reeves Davis. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and enjoyed the outdoors, cooking and spending time with her family. She was also very active in the gym and used her battle with cancer to inspire others. She never wanted anyone to feel sorry for her but to be uplifted and to have the motivation to keep pushing forward.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter in law Michelle Webb, one brother and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Webb, Sr.; son, Terry Webb, Jr.; two brothers; two sisters; granddaughter, Courtney Webb and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, her family would ask that donations be made to the in her memory.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 28, 2019
