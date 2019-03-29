|
|
Melissa McFarland
Florence - Lula Melissa McFarland, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Services will be held at 2pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton with visitation from 1pm - 2pm. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. McFarland was born in the Pearce Crossroads Community in Eden, MS. She lived in Florence, MS where she enjoyed her career as a day care director. She was a dedicated servant of the Lord in her church at Trinity Baptist Church in Florence. She ministered to all and was affectionately known as "Mama" to all who knew her.
Mrs. McFarland is preceded in death by her husband, Ermon Lavelle McFarland; parents, Edward and Lula Pearce; son, Claude Edward Potter; and daughter, Barbara Jean McFarland.
She is survived by her children, Betty Lou Worthy, Patricia M. Hawthorne (Van), Linda Desper (Andy) and Merrie Kitchens; brother, Charles Gilbert Pearce (Dorothy); nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019