Melissa Raffield Hudgens
Madison - On late afternoon, August 30, 2019, Melissa Raffield Hudgens, 55, slipped into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Melissa spent her school years in Jackson and Madison, graduating from MRA in 1982 where she was Drum Majorette. She continued her education at Hinds Community College and Mississippi College where she received her degree in Social Work in 1986.
During her high school and college years, she worked part-time for the Mississippi State Department of Health. Upon graduation from MC, she became a full-time employee as a Social Worker. In the mid 1990's, she was honored as Social Worker of the year. Following her retirement from MSDH, she became a contract Social Worker until the time of her death.
Melissa enjoyed family and friends with many weekend get-a-ways with her husband, Ben, and son, Josh. She also enjoyed cruises and fall trips to Gatlinburg with her family and parents.
Melissa was an active, lifetime member of Broadmoor Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir for many years, and was always ready to serve in any capacity when called upon.
She is survived by her husband, Ben; son, Josh; her mom and dad, Jane and Larry Raffield; her very special niece and nephew, Emily and Robbie Raffield; her brother, Michael Raffield; and 22 very close and supportive cousins.
Visitation will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or to Broadmoor Baptist Church in her memory.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019