Melissa Thomas
Madison, MS - It is with great sorrow to announce that Melissa Turbeville Thomas has passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 47. She will always be remembered for her dedication to her family and her faith.
Melissa was born April 5, 1972 in Winona, MS to George & Miriam Turbeville, Jr. and spent her childhood in Vaiden, MS. Melissa was a Register Nurse for many years. She then turned her attention to becoming a full-time mom to her son, Trey. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in
Gluckstadt.
She is preceded in passing by her father, George W. Turbeville, Jr.
Melissa is survived by her husband Frank R. Thomas, II and her son Frank R. Thomas, III (Trey), mother, Miriam Turbeville and sisters, Lori Turbeville and Kim Turbeville.
All services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18th from 9-11 am with a Funeral Mass following. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020