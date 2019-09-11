Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearl Street A.M.E Church
Mercedes E. Phipps

Mercedes E. Phipps Obituary
Mercedes E. Phipps

Jackson - Mercedes E. Phipps, 80, died Sept 3, 2019. The Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept.14, 2019 at the Pearl Street A.M.E Church at 11:00 AM.

Visitation is Friday, Sept 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM at Westhaven Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson Rd, Jackson, MS 39209. Mrs. Phipps was a long-time resident of Jackson and a former Spanish Instructor at Jackson State University. She was the wife of the late Reverend Benjamin Phipps, former pastor in the African

Methodist Episcopal Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
