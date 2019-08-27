|
Merl Squires
Canton - Merl Squires passed away on August 24, 2019 at his home in Madison County surrounded by family. In lieu of a public service at this time, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Merl was born on March 23, 1935 in Scott County, MS to Harry and Olevia Squires. He attended Branch High School and married his wife Aline on May 5, 1956. Merl was a 20 plus year veteran of law enforcement serving with the Madison County Sherriff's Department, and later became a successful small business owner partnering with his wife Aline. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He was a prolific reader and read hundreds of books throughout his life, inspiring his grandkids to do the same. He was also a great storyteller; a few minutes of conversation would frequently turn into hours of someone listening intently and laughing loudly. He laughed very often himself, and would always light up any room he was in. He loved his family very much and expressed it often. He will be dearly and forever missed.
Mr. Squires is preceded in death by his siblings Dot Squires Meadows, Beatrice Squires Thompson, Jack Squires, and Wayne Squires.
He is survived by his children Tommy Squires (Kathy) of Canton, MS, Terry Squires of Canton, MS, Wonda Hale (Michael) of Mt. Juliet, TN; grandchildren Derek Squires, Kandice Squires, Kyle Squires (Ashley), Marlee Squires, Sterling Fields (Cameron), Tyler Squires (Sarah), Cameron Hale (Tiffany), and Tanner Hale; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Paulette Black and Ernestine Blakely; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Kindred Hospice for their assistance in providing care for Merl, with a special thank you to Rhonda, Krystal, Cantina, Cole, Stacy, and Gary.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019