Mertice Louise Kea McKay



Clinton - After suffering briefly from pneumonia, Mertice went to her heavenly home on September 7, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1919, to Mary Lillian Williams Kea and Joe Ab Kea in Ludlow, Mississippi.



After graduating as Valedictorian from Ludlow High School, she attended Jackson Commercial College for one year, later being employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 26 years. She started out as a clerk typist and retired as Executive Secretary to the State Executive Director.



Mertice married James Peyton McKay on June 20, 1944, and they became the proud parents of James Peyton McKay, Jr., Rosemary Kea McKay Scrivner, and William Joeab McKay. She was always involved in both their sports and academic activities: Homeroom Mother, PTA President, Girl Scout Leader, and enthusiastic booster in all their endeavors.



Mertice was a devoted and active member of First Baptist Church, Jackson, for over 70 years. She was also a long time member of the Country Club Garden Club and served as President of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees). She was a founding member of the short-lived Jackson



Toastmistress Club, and was a Colonelette on two Governors' staffs. Also, she was once featured as "Woman of the Month" on June King's TV show.



Mertice is predeceased by her husband, her parents, two sisters Evon Adcock and Mary Joe Kea, and her son, William Joeab McKay. She is survived by her son Peyton of Fairhope, AL, and daughter Rosemary of Clinton, MS. She has four grandchildren: Matthew Scott Scrivner (Dawn) of Flowood, MS, Lacey Scrivner VanDevender of Clinton, MS, John Peyton McKay (Sharifah) of Mandeville, LA, and Brooke McKay Ellis (Andrew) of Spanish Fort, AL, as well as, 10 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.



Having enjoyed a full life and good health until her 100th birthday, Mertice has been greatly blessed by her loving Lord. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, loved by everyone, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Services for Mrs. McKay will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Clinton Blvd in Jackson on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Visitation at 10 am with the service to follow at 11 am.









