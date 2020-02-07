|
Michael A. Cline
Brandon - On February 5th, 2020, Michael A Cline of Brandon, MS, passed away at the age of 77. Mike was born on March 14, 1942 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. He worked as a plant engineer, retiring from Cleaver-Brooks in Greenville. Mike enjoyed riding his motorcycle, taking the boat out on the reservoir, creating things of beauty and use, woodworking, and enjoying his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife Belinda, daughters Rose, Ruth, and Christie, and sons Brian and Nathan; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as his sisters Deborah Brimble, Debbie Burbach, and Nina Van Osdol and brothers John Cline and Ronnie Van Osdol.
Visitation will be held at Wright & Ferguson in Flowood on Sunday, February 9th from 3 to 5 PM. On Monday, February 10th, visitation will be from 10-11 AM at Wright & Ferguson, immediately followed by services at Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020