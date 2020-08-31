Michael Alan Garrett
Brandon - Michael Alan Garrett died at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, of natural causes. He was 70 years old. Mike was the son of Herbert and Evelyn Garrett of Madison. He leaves his wife Cathy and a daughter Bonnie, step-sons Rick Borden and Benji Borden, their spouses and children, all of whom lovingly called him "Papa Mike."
Mike was a 1968 graduate of Madison-Ridgeland High School and a 1973 graduate of Mississippi State University. Mike retired from New York Life Insurance in 2004 after suffering a debilitating stroke. Mike was known as a top-notch guitarist in the Jackson club circuit until his stroke. He was the lead guitarist with The Intangibles for several years, and several other bands since high school when he played with the band Mariah, then The Webbs.
Mike was a member of St Philip's Episcopal Church, where his ashes will be interred in a private family service. The family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity
.