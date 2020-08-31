1/
Michael Alan Garrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Alan Garrett

Brandon - Michael Alan Garrett died at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, of natural causes. He was 70 years old. Mike was the son of Herbert and Evelyn Garrett of Madison. He leaves his wife Cathy and a daughter Bonnie, step-sons Rick Borden and Benji Borden, their spouses and children, all of whom lovingly called him "Papa Mike."

Mike was a 1968 graduate of Madison-Ridgeland High School and a 1973 graduate of Mississippi State University. Mike retired from New York Life Insurance in 2004 after suffering a debilitating stroke. Mike was known as a top-notch guitarist in the Jackson club circuit until his stroke. He was the lead guitarist with The Intangibles for several years, and several other bands since high school when he played with the band Mariah, then The Webbs.

Mike was a member of St Philip's Episcopal Church, where his ashes will be interred in a private family service. The family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sebrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved