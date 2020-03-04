Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
127 Church Road
Gluckstadt, MS
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
127 Church Road
Gluckstadt, MS
Michael Boyle


1955 - 2020
Michael Boyle Obituary
Michael Boyle

Madison - Michael Boyle, age 64, of Madison, passed away on March 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on November 4, 1955 to Joseph and Genevieve Supernavage Boyle and was a native of Salem, New Jersey. He retired from Entergy and was a member of the National Registry of Radiation Protection Technologists. He was a Parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served in the Knights of Columbus.

Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon Brister Boyle, daughters, Jessica Leigh Mogford and Angela Christine Piekielko; son, Daniel Joseph Boyle; mother, Genevieve Thompson; sister, Michele ElMurr and grandchildren, Logan John Piekielko, and Lucas Michael Piekielko.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Joseph Carl Boyle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt with a Funeral Mass to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
