Michael Brian Curley
Madison - Michael Brian Curley, 49, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. He is survived by his parents Cindy and Mike Curley and Janelle and Kenny Webb, his children Lauren Barnett (Joshua), Bryce Curley (Laighla), and Emily Curley (Titus), along with six grandchildren all of Louisville, KY, his children Dylan Alford (Skylar) of Louisville, MS, and Gracie and Lucy Curley of Madison, MS, his brothers John Curley (Dabbs) and Kevin Curley (Meredith), his sisters Kelly Webb Sellers, Ashley Webb McCall (Lee), Dana Webb Ingram (Shawn), and Scarlet Kilpatrick, along with 12 nieces and nephews.
A private memorial mass will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity
or St. Richard's Church Special Kids PO Box 16547 Jackson, MS 39236.