1/
Michael Brian Curley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Brian Curley

Madison - Michael Brian Curley, 49, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. He is survived by his parents Cindy and Mike Curley and Janelle and Kenny Webb, his children Lauren Barnett (Joshua), Bryce Curley (Laighla), and Emily Curley (Titus), along with six grandchildren all of Louisville, KY, his children Dylan Alford (Skylar) of Louisville, MS, and Gracie and Lucy Curley of Madison, MS, his brothers John Curley (Dabbs) and Kevin Curley (Meredith), his sisters Kelly Webb Sellers, Ashley Webb McCall (Lee), Dana Webb Ingram (Shawn), and Scarlet Kilpatrick, along with 12 nieces and nephews.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity or St. Richard's Church Special Kids PO Box 16547 Jackson, MS 39236.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved