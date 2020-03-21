|
Michael Bryan Rives
Madison, MS - On March 16, 2020, Michael (Mike) Bryan Rives of Madison, Mississippi who was a loving father, son, brother, and a loyal friend entered the gates of heaven at the age of 45. Mike was born on April 8, 1974 to Judy and Billy Rives in Concord, CA. He moved to Jackson, MS at the age of five. From a young age, Mike formed a strong work ethic, determination, and competitiveness from his parents and his bond with his brothers. Attending Jackson Preparatory School, Mike excelled in all sports and was one of the most competitive individuals you would ever meet. Upon graduation in 1993, Mike had the opportunity to continue playing college football but was hurt in a tragic accident which altered his life as a paraplegic. After rehabilitation, Mike attended Mississippi State University where he graduated in 1998. He worked in the insurance and financial industry for over 20 years where his final position was the regional director for Modern Woodmen of America. Mike was blessed with four beautiful children that he dearly loved. Mike's love for his family and children stands out throughout his life as he was continually active in their activities and strived to show them Christ's love. Mike attended Meadowbrook Church of Christ in his early years and later became a member of Pinelake Church in Madison. Mike was a true inspiration to everyone that came into his life. Mike had a passion for life and a determination that never slowed him down or kept him from achieving anything his heart desired. This was evident as he was accepted as a representative of the USA Paralympic Powerlifting Team. Mike was never one to complain and his strength and never-quit attitude will live long after his life on earth.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca June Rives, and three sons, William Rex, Samuel Nolan, and Michael Brody Rives. His parents Judy H. Rives and William O. Rives of Ridgeland, MS and brothers Dr. William O. Rives II of Ridgeland, Robert Scott Rives and wife Lyndi of Madison, MS, and Richard Truman Rives and wife Angela of Madison, MS, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, June and Truman Humphries of Shreveport, LA, and Loreta and Reggie Rives of Ruston, LA.
A family only burial service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A memorial celebration of his inspirational life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in memory of Michael Bryan Rives to the Wilson Research Foundation Spinal Injury Research at Methodist Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020