Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Madison United Methodist Church
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Madison United Methodist Church
Michael Christopher Ramsey


1947 - 2019
Madison - Michael Christopher Ramsey, 71, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Foley, AL. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23 from 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at Madison United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Ramsey was born in Birmingham, AL on October 16, 1947 to Jack Wilmer and Edna Merle Ramsey. He attended elementary school in Trenton, NJ before moving to Jackson, MS to finish high school. He graduated from Murrah High School in Jackson in 1965. He was in the Airborne National Guard with 38 jumps for his career. He then went on to The University of Mississippi, where he received a degree in Banking and Finance in 1980. In September 1981, he married Elizabeth Santmyer of Newton, MS. He began his career in Jackson, MS with H.C. Bailey, Inc. as a Real Estate Agent. He then worked for Appraisal Resources and City of Jackson as an Appraiser before going out on his own. Mr. Ramsey was a member of Madison United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth; his daughter, Stacy McRee (Justin) of Madison; son, Jeff (Mallory) of Cleveland; his grandchildren, Harper McRee, John Brantley McRee, Tate McRee, and Benton Ramsey; his sister, Jackie Carsley of Olympia, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 22, 2019
