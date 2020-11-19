1/
Michael D. Taylor
1950 - 2020
Michael D. Taylor

Jackson - Michael Douglas Taylor was born September 4, 1950, in Canton, MS, the middle child of T. O. and Grace R. Taylor. He grew up attending Center Terrace Baptist Church, where he later sang in the choir and served as a deacon. After graduating from Canton High School in 1968, he went to Mississippi College, graduating in 1972. Mike taught school and then worked in several banking and financial institutions for over 20 years. He joined Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, serving on various committees, and singing in the choir. While at Calvary he met and married Teresa (Teri) Castello.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his long-time partner Tom Tohill. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, of Hattiesburg, MS., brothers Tim (Bonnie), of Tuscaloosa, AL., and Bryan (Kay), of Pearl, MS., nephews Patrick, Daniel, and Will Taylor, niece Angela Brewer, three grand-nephews and a grand-niece, and numerous cousins.

Thank you, staff and caregivers at Community Place of Jackson, and at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland for the care and support that Michael and his family have received during his struggles with Parkinson's Disease and his passing.

Graveside services will be 10:30 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Canton Cemetery.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
