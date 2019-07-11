Michael Edwin Goolsby



Brandon - Michael Edwin Goolsby, of Brandon, MS, was born June 8, 1953 in Jackson, MS to Mrs. Dean and Mr. Bobby Kipling Goolsby and passed away July 9, 2019 in Jackson, MS. Mike had been a resident of the Shiloh Community of Rankin County for most of his life.



Visitation will be held at Ott & Lee Funeral Home, Brandon, MS on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, July 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie, MS . Interment will follow in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mitchell Hedgepeth and Rev. Chris Cumbest will officiate.



Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Dean G. Warren, father, Bobby K. Goolsby, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Randy Robbins, and brothers, Bobby and James Earl Goolsby. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Cathy Carrigan Goolsby; son Michael Jr. (Margo); daughter, Bridgette (Brian) Zoltowski; father, Russell Warren; sister, Vickie (Don) Flowers and brother Joe (Candy) Goolsby; his grandchildren, Delta, Alex, Ethan, Austin and Marina(Meg); brother-in-laws, Charlie (Paula) Carrigan and Tim (Darlene) Carrigan. Mike is survived by numerous cousins, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.



Mike was an active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. He was avid golfer with 2 hole -in ones. He also loved to bowl and had a 300 game. Mike loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing whenever he got the chance. He is the former Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Brandon and the City of Pearl. Mike graduated from Pelahatchie High School in 1971 and then attended Mississippi State University.



He will be dearly missed by LayLay and Skippy, his beloved dogs.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church Children's Committee or the Mission Committee, 2397 Shiloh Road, Pelahatchie, MS 39145.



Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com. Published in Clarion Ledger on July 11, 2019