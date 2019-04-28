|
Michael Eugene "Mike" Copeland
Clinton - Michael Eugene "Mike" Copeland, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday April 27, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 beginning at 5:00 pm and followed by funeral service at 7:00 pm all at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton.
Mike was an avid baseball player and coach. He is a 1977 graduate of Provine High School. He attended Hinds Community College, Mississippi College where he received a Bachelor of Science and almost completed his Master's degree. He worked for many years at McKesson Pharmaceutical Company.
He is the son of Dr. Thomas W. Copeland, Jr. and the late Ethel Wood Copeland. He was born at the Baptist Hospital in Jackson. He is survived by his former spouse, Wendy and two children, Tommy Copeland (Katherine) and Brittney Copeland. He has three surviving grandchildren, Autumn, Rachel, and Shayden. He is also survived by a brother, Steve Copeland.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 28, 2019