Michael Fitzgerald White



Michael Fitzgerald White was born on August 27, 1965 to Hilliard White Jr. and Willie Bea Bunton White in Mayersville, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Helen and Cheryl. "Mike" as he was called by his family became the baby in the family in 1972 after his mother and sisters' death. He was loved by his family, especially his sisters and brothers because he was the baby. Michael confessed hope in Christ at an early age and grew up in the Baptist church pastored by his great grandfather.



Michael made his home in Jackson where he met his wife Annette Torrey White. They married and have a daughter, Brianna Michelle. Michael was a great husband and a doting father to Brianna. He was a quiet, easy-going but stern guy who was not much for pomp and circumstance or "showboating" as he called it. He was a great provider for his family and wanted nothing more than to take care of his wife and child, always remembering the vows made to Annette.



Mike graduated from Rolling Fork High School and Jackson State University. He began his career with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) which spanned over 28 years. Michael started as a Corrections Officer and was promoted throughout the ranks before retiring in July 2014 as Superintendent of Community Corrections.



Visitation services for Michael will be Tuesday, September 15th 1:00-4:00 p.m.at Westhaven Funeral Home followed by funeral services on September 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Cynthia Church of God 3502 N. Shellrock Rd, Jackson, MS with Burial at Lakewood Cemetery on Clinton Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.



Michael leaves to mourn his passing his wife Annette of 28 years and daughter, Brianna. His siblings who all reside in Mississippi: Larry White (Doris) of Mayersville, James White of Jackson, Bertha White Logan (Freddie) of Madison, Hilliard White III (Cynthia) of Byram, Mattie White Thomas and Beryl White Polk (Milton) both of Clinton. He also leaves his maternal uncle, Willie Bunton of Mayersville, MS, paternal aunt, Elmira Scott of Rolling Fork, MS and two uncles, Dan and Otis White of San Antonio, TX, Elder Allen Torrey, father in law, a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and other relatives.









