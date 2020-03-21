|
Michael H. Shearer
Clinton - Michael H. Shearer, age 55, died unexpectedly of natural causes on March 18, 2020, at his home in Clinton, Mississippi. Michael was born on July 29, 1964, in Jackson, Mississippi, and was the second son of Kenneth B. Shearer and Carolyn (Humphreys) Shearer. Michael attended Jackson Academy and Chamberlain Hunt Military Academy, before graduating from Woodland Hills Academy in 1982. He served four years in the U. S. Army, including two years in Germany, and was honorably discharged. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he studied Restaurant and Hotel Management. After beginning his career with Piccadilly Cafeterias in Metairie, Louisiana, he worked as a chef and manager for several different upscale restaurants. For the last several years, he had worked as a manager with Equinox in the restaurant cleaning business. Michael was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson.
Michael is survived by his stepdaughter, J'Lee Lindsey of Clinton, parents, Ken and Carolyn Shearer of Madison, and brothers, Dale Shearer of Ridgeland and Kirk Shearer of San Jose, California. He is also survived by niece Mary Kate Shearer and nephew Sam Shearer of Ridgeland, and niece Amelia Grace Shearer of San Jose. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Beatrice Shearer and Carlie and Annie Bee Humphreys.
The funeral service will be held at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home, 106 Cynthia Street, Clinton, Mississippi on Monday, March 23, at 11:00 a.m. In accord with CDC recommendations due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is respectfully requested that funeral attendees be limited to family and closest friends. For the convenience of so many that would like to come a live stream of the service will be available on the Facebook page of Wright and Ferguson. For many years, Michael had expressed a desire to be buried near his Grandfather Humphreys at Ephesus Church Cemetery, near Lorman in Jefferson County, Mississippi. That request will be honored, and a graveside service will be held at Ephesus Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
The service will be conducted by the Rev. Linda Smith, Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020