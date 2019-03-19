Resources
- - Michael L. McCarty, 79, passed away on March 5, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gayle McCarty of Raymond, sons Davis (Stacy) of Summit, and Lee (Sarah) of Raymond; sisters Marilyn Dillistone of Hattiesburg and Muriel Palazzo of Gulfport; two grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.

Michael was born in Hattiesburg. He served two years in the Marine Corps, and spent his career as an art instructor, first at East Central Junior College, then Delta State University, and finally retiring from Hinds Community College.

A memorial service will be held at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton at a later date. A gift in his honor may be made to the McCarty Art Scholarship through the Foundation at Hinds Community College or to Raymond United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019
