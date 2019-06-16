Michael Ryan Vinson



Madison - Senior Airman Michael Ryan Vinson passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019.



Mike was born on March 12, 1991, and was a 2009 graduate of Madison Central High School. A month after graduation, he joined the Air Force at age 18 and found his life's passion as a helicopter maintenance mechanic. Mike spent seven years in the Air Force, attaining the rank of technical sergeant.



While enlisted, Mike journeyed far and wide, serving both domestically and abroad. Upon his honorable discharge, Mike continued as a civilian contractor for the military based out of Fallon, Nevada, which led to additional deployments abroad.



Mike's life ended tragically at age 28. Friends and family, of which there are many, remember Mike as fun-loving, loyal and hard-headed. He lived life fully, and his wicked sense of humor and contagious laughter will forever be remembered.



He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Johanna Lang; paternal grandparents, Christine Cagle and Richard Lee Vinson; and step-grandparents, Virginia (Ginger) Ann and Ronald (Ron) John Cleland.



He is survived by his mother, Susan Cleland (Eric), of Madison; father, Richard Vinson (Tammy), of Madison; sisters, Gabby Dickerson (Bo) and Casey Lee Reeves; brothers: Conner Cleland, Dean Michael Reeves, Jr. (Allysa), and Ryan Patrick Reeves (Eileen); nephew, Owen Dickerson; maternal grandfather, David Reese Lang as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Grace Crossing Baptist Church, 598 Yandell Rd., Canton.



"For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us." Romans 8:18.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi, 1640 Lelia Drive, No. 100, Jackson, MS 39216. Published in Clarion Ledger from June 16 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary