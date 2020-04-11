|
|
Michael Steve Wilson
Raymond - Steve Wilson, 74, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home in Raymond. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his parents, Billy Duke Wilson and Anna Waugh Wilson; and two brothers, Billy Duke Wilson, Jr. and Curtis L. Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Wilson; sons, Michael Steve Wilson, Jr. (Suzanne), Randy L. Wilson (Deborah) and Philip L. Wilson; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Utica Christian Church, P.O. Box 306, Utica, MS 39175
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020