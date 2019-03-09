|
|
Michelle Acy Sykes
Brandon - Michelle Acy Sykes, 48, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, March 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 with visitation beginning at 12:30 at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon.
Michelle was born October 18, 1970 in Fayetteville, Arkansas but spent most of her life in the surrounding Jackson area. She was a remarkable woman. She was the most incredible beautiful, strong, kind hearted daughter, mom, wife, sister and friend there could ever be. Michelle always knew exactly how to make everyone feel valued and loved. She made the most out of less than ideal situations for herself and her loved ones. Michelle made a positive impact on everyone she knew and was a great example of courage that came from her faith in Jesus Christ. Michelle had a passion for country music and loved attending concerts, entertaining, MSU football and some may say she was a foodie. But most of all, she was loved by many.
Michelle was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Sam and Helen Acy; and her maternal grandfather, Willard Outlaw.
Michelle is survived by her husband, William "Dub" L. Sykes; son, Nathan Kello (Rhyan); daughters, Hannah Hartdegen (Nick Fortenberry) and Haley Sykes; granddaughter, Everly Kello; her parents, Jerry L. Acy and Cynthia O. Acy; her sister, Stephanie A. Roan (Eric); nieces, Alivia Roan, Amber Roan, Ashley Roan and Amanda Roan; grandmother, Bettye Byrd; mother and father-in-law, W. L. and Evelyn Sykes; brother-in-law, Don Sykes (Leigh); nieces, Addison Sykes, Kaitlyn Sykes and Jessie Claire Sykes; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
