Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Michelle Gatewood Leonard


Clinton - Michelle Gatewood Leonard, 51, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Michelle was born on June 13, 1968 in Jackson, MS. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1986 where she was recognized for her achievements as a Who's Who Among American High School Students.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lanell "Tot-Tot" Gatewood; brother, Jim Young; maternal grandparents, Bobbie and B.C. Farrar; paternal grandparents, John and Luna Gatewood.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Carl Leonard; daughters, Kimi Jane Ridinger (Casey) and Lynn Denton Thurman (Brent); father, William Thomas Gatewood; grandchildren, Dakota Jane "DJ" Ridinger, Carly Sue Ridinger and Belle West Thurman; nieces, Katie, Olivia and Casey Rae Young; and nephew, Parker Young.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 25, 2019
