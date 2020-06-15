Michelle WilsonCrystal Springs - Sarah Michelle Wilson, 52, passed away June 14, 2020 at Copiah County Medical Center. A private service will be held at 2pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. A public graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.Mrs. Wilson was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was floor manager at Wilson Meat House. She loved her family, flowers, and fishing.She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Crawford, step father, Billy Ray Hart, and sister, Candy Hart.She is survived by husband, Jack Wilson, Jr., sons, Joshua Zattoni, Jacob Wilson, Austin Wilson, and Justin Wilson; daughters, Krystal Zattoni, Wendy Zattoni, and Kloe Wilson; mother, Barbara Lee; brother, B. J. Hart; sister, Patty Knighten, Nickie Nuccio and Tanealia Hart; and 8 grandchildren.