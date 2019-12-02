|
|
Mike Cartwright
Jackson - Mike Cartwright died in the home he loved so much following a long illness on November 26. Mike was a Marriage and Family Therapist and had a private practice in Jackson from the '80's until 2013. Mike provided an Employee Assistance Program to the Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg, Mississippi, receiving an Outstanding Service Award from the Corps. He graduated from Northwestern University in Louisiana and received his Masters' Degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi in Psychology and Zoology. He also worked toward a doctorate at the University of Iowa. He was a mediator for the USPS, and a consultant who helped teams at the Corps of Engineers and private industry to partner while implementing construction projects.
Mike grew up in his profession, but remained a young man at heart. Being a natural musician, Mike played guitar and harmonica since high school. He later added the mandolin and banjo. He was in his element jamming with friends. He had a beautiful bass voice and loved to sing. Mike took the family to the New Orleans Jazz Fest several times. Beginning with four kids on a Hobie Cat, he progressed to a passion for sailing and racing in the '80's and '90's. He loved spending time at the Jackson Yacht Club, racing and cruising. He canoed the Buffalo, Black and Pearl Rivers with family and especially his lifelong friend, Bud Coury.
Mike made wonderful dinners for his family and friends. Holidays were always filled with favorite dishes, music, dancing, loads of talk and laughter, and a place for those who did not have a family with whom to celebrate. Mike was so very proud of his wife of 41 years, Jeanne, and his children, Candice Hamilton (Tim), Carla Cartwright (Shannon), Christopher Cartwright (Stephanie), and step-daughter Jennifer List (Peter). His grandchildren are Brandon Cubly, Brook Roberson, and Max List. He believed in all of us with a fierce love. We are grateful for the many people who helped us care for Mike, including Johnnie Austin, Collin Shows, and Crista Fitzhugh.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019