Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Florence Assembly of God
Florence, MS
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Florence Assembly of God
Florence, MS
Michael "Mike" Anthony Osborne, Sr., 69, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at University of MS Medical Center in Jackson. He was a soft-spoken man that loved his family and they will miss his gentle spirit so much. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, March 6th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence and again Thursday, March 7th from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Florence Assembly of God in Florence. Burial will follow at Richland City Cemetery.

Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019
