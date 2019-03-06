|
|
Mike Osborne, Sr.
Richland - Michael "Mike" Anthony Osborne, Sr., 69, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at University of MS Medical Center in Jackson. He was a soft-spoken man that loved his family and they will miss his gentle spirit so much. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, March 6th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence and again Thursday, March 7th from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Florence Assembly of God in Florence. Burial will follow at Richland City Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019