Mildred A Branson
Clinton - Mildred Ashley Branson, 90, died peacefully on July 10, 2020, in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Born February 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late David Cicero Ashley and Gladys Atkins Ashley of Copiah County. She married Joseph William Branson in 1959 and was a longtime resident of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her four siblings and husband.
Survivors include her children, Mary Ellen Sullivan (Tommy) of Canton, Joann Cunningham (Mike) of Belden, and Carl Branson (Rene') of Southaven; eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Betty Ashley of Hazlehurst and Catherine Parker of Milton, Florida. Her grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Mrs. Branson was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed sewing and helped many in the community with her sewing talents. She also enjoyed gardening.
Mrs. Branson was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton. She was active in the Hinds County Volunteer Homemakers Club, the Mount Salus Garden Club, and was a supporter and volunteer for the Clinton Community Nature Center and the Clinton Community Christian Corporation.
The graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Jackson. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to Clinton Community Center or The Baptist Children's Village.
