|
|
Mildred Bush Day
Ridgeland - Mildred Bush Day, age 84, of Ridgeland, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019.
Mildred was a consummate homemaker, wife, and mother. She was an active member in her church and truly exhibited the fruits of the spirit. Hospitality was something you could always count on with Mildred. She always had an open door and a hearty meal. Her sense of humor was infectious and her smile was contagious. To know her was to love her!
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Day and sister, Mary Margaret Childree. She is survived by her daughter, Patti Lamberth (John) of Tupelo, Mississippi; son, Wayne Day (Wendy) of Brentwood, Tennessee; daughter, Joan Sears (Ray) of Georgia; and son, Scott Day (Stephanie) of Madison, Mississippi. Mildred had 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 2, 2019