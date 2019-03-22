|
|
Mildred Chapman
Charleston, SC - Mildred Agnes Edwards Chapman joined her Lord and Saviour on March 18, 2019. She was born December 14, 1923, to Joseph Jackson Edwards, Jr., and Lydia Daphne Lee Edwards, in Ackerman, MS. Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her husband James Marion Chapman, with whom she shared over 22 years of married life.
Mrs. Chapman graduated from Ackerman High School on May 4, 1942, where she served as Sr. Class Secretary. She attended Clark Business School, Jackson, MS, graduating with a Secretarial Diploma in March 1944. Following graduation she worked for McRae's Department Store, and at Jackson Public Schools. In 1948, she began work in the accounting department at American Telephone and Telegraph/ Southern Bell where she was employed until 1980, celebrating over 32 years, through various BellSouth mergers and divisions. She was employed in Jackson, MS, and for twelve years in Phoenix, AZ.
Towards the end of her life, she moved to Charleston, South Carolina, to be near her niece, Sue Fortenberry Cavanaugh, who cared for her during her later year(s).
Mrs. Chapman was active in various charities, including the BellSouth Silver Belles, AT&T Pioneers, and Crestwood Baptist Church Mission "Store."
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Lee Edwards, Sr., Hervy Carl "Doc" Edwards, Sr., Willie Coyt Edwards, and sisters, Margaret May Edwards Powell, Bessie Pearl Edwards Fortenberry and one nephew, Hervy Carl "Doc" Edwards, Jr.
She is survived by ten nephews and nieces, Joseph L. Edwards, Jr., (Lorraine), Gloria Edwards, Charlotte Powell Dirago, Lydia A. Powell Simon, Mary Lee Powell Sibley, Sue Fortenberry Cavanaugh (William), Sandy R. Sams, Cherry Lee Edwards Salley (Charles), Charles Walter Edwards (Susanne), J. Lloyd Edwards, (Kathy), and numerous great-nephews/great-nieces, and great-great-nephews, great-great-nieces; two step-grandsons, Robert Chapman, of Carlsbad, CA, and Tom Chapman, of Tempe, AZ, four step-great daughters Heather Marie Johnson (Donald), Kim Hanley (Danny) Sheri King (Jeff), Natalie White (Joshua) and numerous step-great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Chapman will be deeply missed by her friends, and the members of her Sunday School Class, Fidelity, at Morrison Heights Baptist Church, Clinton, MS. Mrs. Chapman's family would like to express their deep appreciation to Faith Marie Reynolds, her care giver in Ridgeland, MS, and to the staff at Harmony Square Memory Care at The Crossings at Wescott, Summerville, SC, and Charleston Hospice, for their love and care of their aunt/grandmother during the time she was a resident in SC
Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Chapman's life-long love of young children and her dedication to the missions field may be continued by memorials made payable to the Baptist Children's Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060, or Morrison Heights Baptist Church "Until He Comes" Fund, 3000 Hampstead Blvd., Clinton, MS 39056.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019