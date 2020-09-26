1/
Mildred J. Knight
1933 - 2020
Mildred J. Knight

Pearl - Mildred Knight, 86, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lakeland Nursing & Rehab. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Knight was well known as a seamstress working with everyone from Miss Mississippi to several Mississippi governors.

She is preceded in death by her husband Carey Knight Sr.

Survivors include daughters Brenda Ketteringham, Patricia Williamson, Sharon Monk, Cynthia Smith and Merle Eldridge and step-son Carey Knight Jr; grandchildren, Brad Ketteringham, Ashely Poor, Jason Williamson, Diane Verucchi, Lisa McInnis, Jennifer Stewart, Chris and Jeffrey Smith, Tyler and Jase Eldridge and Matthew and Olivia Knight as well as many great grandchildren.

Visit wrightferguson.com to sign the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
