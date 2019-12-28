|
Mildred McHenry
Madison - Mildred Herlong McHenry, (88), died December 27, 2019, at home in Madison, Mississippi. Visitation will be from 9AM to 11AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery, 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157 at 11AM.
Mildred, born February 3, 1931, in Peyton, Mississippi, was the middle daughter of the late Thomas Eugene and Elma Thedford Herlong. Paternal grandparents were John Thomas and Amanda Jordan Herlong of Peyton, Mississippi. Maternal grandparents were Henry and Charlotte McBrier Thedford of Copiah County Mississippi.
Mildred was a graduate of Port Gibson High School. She graduated as a Registered Nurse at the Gilfoy School of Nursing at Mississippi Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi in 1951. She began her career at Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, Mississippi where she met Gordon Spencer McHenry, who was serving an externship there. They were married on August 31,1952, at Central Presbyterian Church, Jackson, Mississippi.
While Gordon was in medical school at Tulane University, Mildred worked as an operating room nurse at Alton Oschner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans. Later, she held a similar position at the Macon Hospital of Macon, Georgia while Gordon completed his internship there.
In 1955, they settled in Wiggins, Mississippi where they were members of the First Baptist Church of Wiggins where both served on numerous committees in the church. Mildred also gave leadership to the activities of her girls, serving with the Stone High Band Auxiliary, the Girl Scouts, and various church groups. They lived in Wiggins for forty-five years.
In 2000, Gordon and Mildred moved to Madison, Mississippi, to be near their daughters and their families. In Madison, they were members of the Parkway Hills United Methodist Church.
Mildred was preceded in death by Gordon and is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Cille (Steve) Litchfield, Ivery (Jimmy) Wood and Judy (Bob) Russell, all of Madison, Mississippi, grandchildren Chris and Anna Russell of Seattle, Washington, Jordan (Jessica) Wood of Madison, Mississippi, and Emily Wood (Joel) Ainsworth of Hanahan, South Carolina, and by great grandchildren Charlotte Layla Ainsworth, Parker Abigail Wood, Olivia Hunter Ainsworth, and Henry James Wood, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkway Hills United Methodist Church Bunkbed Fund, P O Box 1721, Madison, Mississippi 39130.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019